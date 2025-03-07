Emerging Markets Eye Weekly Gains Amid Global Market Turbulence
Despite a turbulent week in global markets, emerging market stocks are set for weekly gains, primarily driven by surging Chinese and rebounding Indian shares. Investors are focused on a pivotal U.S. jobs report, while concerns over U.S. trade policy and economic slowdown persist.
Emerging market stocks were poised for a weekly rise on Friday, concluding a week of turmoil in global markets due to confusion over U.S. trade policy. Most currencies held steady ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.
The MSCI's emerging market index dipped slightly by 0.3%, though it aimed for a near 3% weekly increase, fueled by rising Chinese and Indian shares. Enthusiasm toward artificial intelligence drove Chinese and Hong Kong markets, while Indian equities rebounded after prior losses.
Meanwhile, the Mexican peso gained 0.1% against the dollar. The financial markets were impacted by President Donald Trump's decision to suspend recent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. The market now anticipates the U.S. jobs report, expected to show job growth in February.
