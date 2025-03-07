Left Menu

Emerging Markets Eye Weekly Gains Amid Global Market Turbulence

Despite a turbulent week in global markets, emerging market stocks are set for weekly gains, primarily driven by surging Chinese and rebounding Indian shares. Investors are focused on a pivotal U.S. jobs report, while concerns over U.S. trade policy and economic slowdown persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:25 IST
Emerging Markets Eye Weekly Gains Amid Global Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks were poised for a weekly rise on Friday, concluding a week of turmoil in global markets due to confusion over U.S. trade policy. Most currencies held steady ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.

The MSCI's emerging market index dipped slightly by 0.3%, though it aimed for a near 3% weekly increase, fueled by rising Chinese and Indian shares. Enthusiasm toward artificial intelligence drove Chinese and Hong Kong markets, while Indian equities rebounded after prior losses.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso gained 0.1% against the dollar. The financial markets were impacted by President Donald Trump's decision to suspend recent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. The market now anticipates the U.S. jobs report, expected to show job growth in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025