Emerging Markets Eye Weekly Gains Amid Global Market Turbulence

Emerging market stocks were poised for a weekly rise on Friday, concluding a week of turmoil in global markets due to confusion over U.S. trade policy. Most currencies held steady ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.

The MSCI's emerging market index dipped slightly by 0.3%, though it aimed for a near 3% weekly increase, fueled by rising Chinese and Indian shares. Enthusiasm toward artificial intelligence drove Chinese and Hong Kong markets, while Indian equities rebounded after prior losses.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso gained 0.1% against the dollar. The financial markets were impacted by President Donald Trump's decision to suspend recent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. The market now anticipates the U.S. jobs report, expected to show job growth in February.

