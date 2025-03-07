India Seeks to Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Policy
Amid fears of a global trade war, India responds to US President Trump's reciprocal tariffs by pursuing a bilateral trade agreement to enhance market access and reduce barriers. Efforts are underway for a multi-sector trade pact aimed at boosting India-US trade relations and addressing the trade deficit.
In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, India is focusing on deepening trade relations with the United States. By targeting a reduction in tariff and non-tariff barriers, both nations are advancing discussions on a bilateral trade agreement.
The introduction of reciprocal tariffs, part of Trump's 'America First' policy, fuelled global trade war concerns. Many countries, including India, are cautiously addressing the situation with the aim of avoiding such conflicts.
Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent U.S. visit saw announcements to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's ongoing discussions in the U.S. reinforce efforts towards strengthening Indo-US trade cooperation and reducing the trade deficit.
