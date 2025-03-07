India Seeks to Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Policy

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, India is focusing on deepening trade relations with the United States. By targeting a reduction in tariff and non-tariff barriers, both nations are advancing discussions on a bilateral trade agreement.

The introduction of reciprocal tariffs, part of Trump's 'America First' policy, fuelled global trade war concerns. Many countries, including India, are cautiously addressing the situation with the aim of avoiding such conflicts.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent U.S. visit saw announcements to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's ongoing discussions in the U.S. reinforce efforts towards strengthening Indo-US trade cooperation and reducing the trade deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)