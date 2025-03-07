Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Impact Amid Tariff Turbulence

Wall Street indexes are set for a quiet opening as February job growth data fell short of expectations. Despite missed forecasts, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates soon. Trade policies continue to impact market volatility, with equities experiencing one of their most turbulent weeks this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes were set for a measured opening on Friday following a disappointing jobs report for February, offering little reassurance to investors disrupted by tariff-related market volatility.

Economists had predicted a rise in job growth to 160,000, but the actual number came in at 151,000, missing forecasts and lessening the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut. Meanwhile, critical indicators such as hiring intentions and job listings suggest a potential slowdown, as noted by Joe Gaffoglio, CEO of Mutual Of America Capital Management.

Trade tensions, fueled by President Trump's fluctuating policies, continue to unsettle markets. The Nasdaq recently confirmed a 10% drop from its December high, while the S&P 500 barely reversed its post-election gains. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks later today may provide further insights into upcoming monetary policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

