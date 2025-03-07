India-Ireland Forge Stronger Ties with Joint Economic Commission

India and Ireland have taken a significant step in strengthening their economic ties by agreeing to establish a Joint Economic Commission (JEC). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed the decision following a meeting in Dublin with Simon Harris, the Tánaiste and Irish foreign minister.

The creation of the JEC aims to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and technology partnerships, highlighted by the signing of an 'Action Plan'. This marks the first high-level political visit from India to Ireland since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2015. The leaders also addressed global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific relations.

The initiative underscores Ireland's commitment to deepening its engagement with one of the world's largest economies. With existing trade at €16 billion, the countries look to capitalize on growth opportunities while addressing global challenges together.

(With inputs from agencies.)