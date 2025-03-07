Colombia Faces Budget Spending Delays Amid Failed Tax Reform

Colombia is facing potential delays in its 2025 budget spending, Finance Minister Diego Guevara revealed to local radio. The government is evaluating which areas to delay, ensuring social spending remains untouched.

The budget re-evaluation follows the failure of a proposed tax reform, which aimed to generate 12 trillion pesos, or $2.9 billion, but lacked congressional support.

As an alternative, Guevara suggests raising approximately 5 trillion pesos, or $1.2 billion, through tax amnesties in collaboration with some lawmakers to encourage payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)