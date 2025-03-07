US-India Trade Talks: Paving the Path to a Grand Agreement

In a notable push to redefine economic ties, the United States has proposed a macro trade agreement with India that goes beyond the traditional 'product-by-product' deals. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stressed the need for a comprehensive pact, particularly urging India to reconsider its stance on agriculture being 'off the table.'

The proposed trade framework aims to significantly increase bilateral trade, with a target of USD 500 billion by 2030. Officials, including India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, have engaged in discussions in Washington to lay the groundwork for this ambitious economic partnership.

Moreover, the plan envisions a rethinking of India's high tariff rates, which have historically been a sticking point in trade talks. As the US calls for reciprocal tariffs and a fairer trade relationship, it also underscores India's potential shift away from Russian military imports and towards closer military cooperation with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)