US-India Trade Talks: Paving the Path to a Grand Agreement

The US advocates for a comprehensive trade agreement with India, moving beyond 'product-by-product' deals. Emphasizing agriculture and tariff modifications, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick highlights the need for a broad-based economic partnership. The US seeks to double bilateral trade by 2030, enhancing diplomatic and military relations.

Updated: 07-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:18 IST
US-India Trade Talks: Paving the Path to a Grand Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable push to redefine economic ties, the United States has proposed a macro trade agreement with India that goes beyond the traditional 'product-by-product' deals. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stressed the need for a comprehensive pact, particularly urging India to reconsider its stance on agriculture being 'off the table.'

The proposed trade framework aims to significantly increase bilateral trade, with a target of USD 500 billion by 2030. Officials, including India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, have engaged in discussions in Washington to lay the groundwork for this ambitious economic partnership.

Moreover, the plan envisions a rethinking of India's high tariff rates, which have historically been a sticking point in trade talks. As the US calls for reciprocal tariffs and a fairer trade relationship, it also underscores India's potential shift away from Russian military imports and towards closer military cooperation with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

