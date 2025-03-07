Left Menu

Bomb Scare on Ayodhya Express: Threat Halts Train in Barabanki

A bomb threat halted the Delhi-bound Ayodhya Express at Barabanki Station. No explosives were found after a thorough search. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat call, which claimed a bomb was aboard the train. Security measures were heightened, ensuring the train's safe continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:21 IST
Bomb Scare on Ayodhya Express: Threat Halts Train in Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat against the Delhi-bound Ayodhya Express sent authorities into action, halting the train at Barabanki Railway Station for a thorough inspection, officials reported.

The threat, made via the emergency number 112, suggested an explosive device was planted aboard and timed to detonate before reaching Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station. The call prompted a strong response from emergency services.

After a meticulous search involving bomb disposal units and police forces, no explosives were found, allowing the train to resume its journey approximately two hours later. Authorities continue to investigate the source of the hoax, treating the incident with utmost seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025