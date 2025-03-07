Bomb Scare on Ayodhya Express: Threat Halts Train in Barabanki

A bomb threat against the Delhi-bound Ayodhya Express sent authorities into action, halting the train at Barabanki Railway Station for a thorough inspection, officials reported.

The threat, made via the emergency number 112, suggested an explosive device was planted aboard and timed to detonate before reaching Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station. The call prompted a strong response from emergency services.

After a meticulous search involving bomb disposal units and police forces, no explosives were found, allowing the train to resume its journey approximately two hours later. Authorities continue to investigate the source of the hoax, treating the incident with utmost seriousness.

