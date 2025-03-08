Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed strong discontent with Canada's tariffs on dairy and lumber, signaling a potential imposition of equivalent U.S. tariffs in response. Trump's comments were part of a broader critique of Canadian trade practices during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump's trade policy has often aimed to counter perceived unfair practices by other countries, underscored by his recent remarks on Canada's high import duties and his administration's moves to adjust trade terms. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has provided some relief through duty-free quotas but significant tariffs remain a contentious issue.

Recent tariff discussions have signaled possible increases, especially concerning steel and aluminum imports, following the suspension of certain duties on Canadian and Mexican goods. Trump emphasized ongoing evaluations of international tariffs, hinting at future rate hikes as a potential policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)