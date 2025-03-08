Left Menu

Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Canada's high tariffs on dairy and lumber, threatening reciprocal tariffs if they remain. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement faces challenges despite previous trade terms. Trump aims to protect American markets with potential tariff increases by April to address trade imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:25 IST
Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed strong discontent with Canada's tariffs on dairy and lumber, signaling a potential imposition of equivalent U.S. tariffs in response. Trump's comments were part of a broader critique of Canadian trade practices during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump's trade policy has often aimed to counter perceived unfair practices by other countries, underscored by his recent remarks on Canada's high import duties and his administration's moves to adjust trade terms. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement has provided some relief through duty-free quotas but significant tariffs remain a contentious issue.

Recent tariff discussions have signaled possible increases, especially concerning steel and aluminum imports, following the suspension of certain duties on Canadian and Mexican goods. Trump emphasized ongoing evaluations of international tariffs, hinting at future rate hikes as a potential policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025