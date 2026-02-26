Vice Admiral Fred Kacher Removed from Joint Staff Director Position

Vice Admiral Fred Kacher has been removed from his role as director of the Joint Staff, just months after stepping into the position last December. According to sources familiar with the matter, Kacher was deemed not the right fit for the job.

In confirmation of the decision, a Pentagon spokesperson stated that Kacher will 'return to service' with the U.S. Navy. This removal from the Joint Staff position marks a significant shift for Kacher, who has had a notable career in service.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Dan Caine, expressed gratitude for Kacher's contributions and dedicated service to the Joint Force, acknowledging his commitment despite his brief tenure in the role.