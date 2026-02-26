Alleged Impersonation in ISIS Case Sparks Judicial Inquiry

Areeb Majeed, an accused in a high-profile ISIS-related case, has alleged that two individuals posing as Army officers contacted him with an offer to terminate his legal proceedings if he agreed to join a secret mission.

This claim prompted legal action, as a special NIA court judge has taken note of the serious charge of impersonation and potential judicial interference. Judge Chakor Baviskar has issued notices to the Bazar Peth police and the National Investigation Agency, requesting their responses regarding the complaint.

The incident reportedly transpired on February 21, 2026, with Majeed refusing to comply and notifying law enforcement. The events have drawn attention to the sensitive nature of the investigations and legal procedures associated with the case.

