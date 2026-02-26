Left Menu

AI Talent War: OpenAI Lures Top Researcher from Meta

OpenAI has recruited Ruoming Pang, a significant figure in AI research from Meta, where he oversaw AI infrastructure. His move highlights the ongoing competition among tech giants for top AI talent. Meta and peers are engaging in Silicon Valley's talent battle, offering lucrative packages to industry-leading experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 08:23 IST
AI Talent War: OpenAI Lures Top Researcher from Meta

OpenAI has successfully attracted Ruoming Pang, a prominent AI researcher from Meta, according to a report by The Information. Pang, who had been with Meta for about seven months after a stint at Apple, played a critical role in overseeing AI infrastructure for Meta's advanced labs.

Both Meta and OpenAI did not immediately comment on the matter, as per Reuters. Pang's recruitment followed an aggressive months-long effort by OpenAI. He departed Meta last week, stepping away from a substantial compensation package reportedly exceeding $200 million over several years, as stated by Bloomberg.

The move underscores the escalating talent war in Silicon Valley, where tech firms like Meta offer multi-million-dollar paychecks in a strategic push to lead AI's future waves. This aggressive hiring underscores the intense demand for experts capable of shaping next-gen AI models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

 Global
2
D Gukesh Holds Ground in Intense Chess Battle Against Niemann

D Gukesh Holds Ground in Intense Chess Battle Against Niemann

 Czechia
3
Justice Overturned: Jimmy Lai's Unexpected Legal Victory

Justice Overturned: Jimmy Lai's Unexpected Legal Victory

 Global
4
Democrat Claims DOJ Withheld Trump-Related Epstein Documents

Democrat Claims DOJ Withheld Trump-Related Epstein Documents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026