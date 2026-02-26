AI Talent War: OpenAI Lures Top Researcher from Meta

OpenAI has successfully attracted Ruoming Pang, a prominent AI researcher from Meta, according to a report by The Information. Pang, who had been with Meta for about seven months after a stint at Apple, played a critical role in overseeing AI infrastructure for Meta's advanced labs.

Both Meta and OpenAI did not immediately comment on the matter, as per Reuters. Pang's recruitment followed an aggressive months-long effort by OpenAI. He departed Meta last week, stepping away from a substantial compensation package reportedly exceeding $200 million over several years, as stated by Bloomberg.

The move underscores the escalating talent war in Silicon Valley, where tech firms like Meta offer multi-million-dollar paychecks in a strategic push to lead AI's future waves. This aggressive hiring underscores the intense demand for experts capable of shaping next-gen AI models.

(With inputs from agencies.)