Cuban authorities announced the killing of four exiles who entered their waters on a Florida-registered speedboat and opened fire earlier this week. The incident, linked to heightened tensions with the U.S., also left six others injured, with Cuban patrol forces responding to the aggression.

The Cuban Interior Ministry reports that the group of anti-government Cubans was previously wanted for plotting attacks. Armed with assault rifles and explosives, they embarked from the U.S., indicating potential terrorist intent, according to preliminary detainee statements.

The U.S. has officially distanced itself from the operation, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating no American personnel were involved. Concurrently, ongoing oil blockades and international pressures continue to strain Cuba's Communist government, reminding many of past conflicts.

