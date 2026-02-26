Cuban Waters Incident Heightens Tensions with U.S.
Cuban forces killed four exiles and injured six others who sailed into Cuban waters and opened fire on a patrol. The incident has intensified existing tensions between Cuba and the U.S. The speedboat group, linked to anti-government activities, was armed and suspected of terrorist intentions.
Cuban authorities announced the killing of four exiles who entered their waters on a Florida-registered speedboat and opened fire earlier this week. The incident, linked to heightened tensions with the U.S., also left six others injured, with Cuban patrol forces responding to the aggression.
The Cuban Interior Ministry reports that the group of anti-government Cubans was previously wanted for plotting attacks. Armed with assault rifles and explosives, they embarked from the U.S., indicating potential terrorist intent, according to preliminary detainee statements.
The U.S. has officially distanced itself from the operation, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating no American personnel were involved. Concurrently, ongoing oil blockades and international pressures continue to strain Cuba's Communist government, reminding many of past conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuba
- exiles
- speedboat
- incident
- tensions
- terrorism
- U.S.
- Marco Rubio
- oil blockade
- Miami
ALSO READ
UN Chief Calls for Diplomatic Resolution Amid Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions
OpenAI Partners with U.S. Department of War for AI Deployment
United States Backs Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions with Afghan Taliban
US-Pakistan Relations: Trump's Positive Outlook Amidst Tensions
EU Urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to De-escalate Tensions