Left Menu

SpiceJet's Financial Turbulence: Insolvency Petitions Skyrocket

SpiceJet faces insolvency pleas in the NCLT from three Ireland-based aircraft lessors and a former pilot, claiming defaults totaling $12.68 million. Amid ongoing settlement talks, the tribunal scheduled future hearings for April 2025. SpiceJet has been under financial strain, defending multiple insolvency cases and attempting to settle with creditors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:12 IST
SpiceJet's Financial Turbulence: Insolvency Petitions Skyrocket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet, the budget airline, is encountering fresh challenges as three aircraft lessors from Ireland and a former pilot have filed insolvency petitions against the company in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). They accuse SpiceJet of defaults amounting to USD 12.68 million.

The lessors, NGF Alpha, NGF Genesis, and NGF Charlie, have sought to initiate insolvency proceedings under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The petitions claim the budget carrier owed significant dues, and ongoing settlement negotiations have postponed the resolution.

The NCLT has scheduled the next hearings for April 2025 as SpiceJet navigates multiple insolvency cases, including claims by creditors Willis Lease and Aircastle Ireland. With no final rulings yet, SpiceJet is working towards settling its liabilities, following a Rs 3,000 crore share sale in September 2024 aimed at addressing debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025