De Kock: T20 World Cup Is a Game of Unpredictability

South Africa's opening batter Quinton de Kock has cited the unpredictable nature of T20 World Cups as a reason why no team can be considered a true favorite. Speaking ahead of the Proteas' opening Super 8 clash against India, de Kock highlighted how games can pivot within a few overs due to a standout performance by an individual player.

Addressing media queries on whether South Africa is well-placed to succeed against India, de Kock mentioned that T20 World Cups are inherently fickle. He pointed out that even teams with strong current performances are not guaranteed success because the dynamics of the matches can change rapidly, making it an unpredictable contest.

The South African team is gearing up for their encounter against India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Having previously secured wins at this venue during the group stages, de Kock believes that being familiar with both day and night conditions could give his team an edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)