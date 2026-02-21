Justice Served: Man Sentenced for False Promise of Marriage

In a landmark ruling, a local court sentenced Chhottan Sonkar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman under the pretense of marriage. The verdict was announced by Special Judge Ashok Kumar Srivastava under the POCSO Act.

The case originated with a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Gogia Devi, at the Saini Police Station in June 2017. Devi accused Sonkar of repeatedly assaulting her daughter for several months.

The Additional District Government Counsel, Shashank Khare, confirmed that besides the sentence, Sonkar was fined Rs 20,000, solidifying the court's stance against such offenses.

