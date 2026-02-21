Judgement Day: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

In a significant ruling, a local court has sentenced a man, Kishan Lal, to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping his own mother. The judgment was announced on Saturday, following a detailed investigation that corroborated the account of the victim with DNA evidence.

The case unfolded in October 2021 when the victim, accompanied by her other two sons, approached the Bhamora police station to file a complaint. She recounted the harrowing incident where Kishan Lal deceitfully gained entry into her home under the pretext of hunger, only to assault her and threaten her life.

The conviction was secured by the Additional District Government Advocate Suresh Babu Sahu, who detailed the forensics involved, including DNA testing of seminal, blood and hair samples. The Fast Track Court Judge, Ashok Kumar Yadav, handed down the life sentence and imposed a monetary fine on Lal, with further penalties for default.

(With inputs from agencies.)