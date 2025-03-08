Left Menu

WSDS 2025: Paving the Path to a Sustainable Future

The World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025, organized by TERI, concluded after three days of discussions on sustainability, climate resilience, and collaborative partnerships. Key speakers highlighted the necessity of sustainable financing and individual initiatives toward climate action, underscoring the role of youth leadership in shaping a sustainable future.

WSDS 2025 Valedictory Reaffirms Global Commitment to Inclusive Climate Action. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

NEW DELHI, INDIA - The 24th World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025, orchestrated by the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), concluded triumphantly in New Delhi, underscoring robust global initiatives for sustainability and climate resilience.

In the valedictory session titled "WSDS@25 and Driving Impact through Multistakeholder Dialogues," the emphasis was placed on collaborative partnerships as pivotal in combatting pressing environmental issues. Nitin Desai, the chairman of TERI, underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue between development and environmental communities to ensure sustainability.

Global leaders, including Amina J. Mohammed and Dia Mirza, reiterated the urgency of making progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stressing the role of collective action for planetary prosperity. The summit also spotlighted the Youth Climate Conclave and celebrated emerging youth leaders shaping a sustainable future.

