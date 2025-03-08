Sonakshi Sinha's Bold New Role in 'Jatadhara' Revealed

In a bold move coinciding with International Women's Day, the creators of the film 'Jatadhara' showcased a striking poster that reveals Sonakshi Sinha in a unique and intense avatar. The film promises to be a thrilling blend of action, mythology, and supernatural dimensions, offering audiences a cinematic experience they have never seen before.

Marking her debut in the Telugu film industry, Sonakshi Sinha is set to enthrall viewers with a performance that exudes mystery and strength. Following her notable role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', Sinha's new role is highly anticipated. The production team, having started its journey with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, is now journeying into the depths of Mount Abu where Maukaa Studios has created a detailed jungle set to bring the film's mystical narrative to life.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and starring Sudheer Babu, 'Jatadhara' is produced by key figures like Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, and others from Zee Studios. As filming commences on March 10, Sinha is set to dive into her transformative role. With its rich storytelling and striking visuals, 'Jatadhara' is predicted to be one of the year's standout films, setting new standards for cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)