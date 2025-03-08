Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha's Bold New Role in 'Jatadhara' Revealed

On Women's Day, Jatadhara's makers unveiled Sonakshi Sinha's intense new avatar in a visually stunning film blending action, mythology, and supernatural elements. Set in Mount Abu's mystical jungle, this Telugu debut for Sinha promises a captivating cinematic experience. Filming starts March 10 with Sudheer Babu and debutante director Venkat Kalyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST
Sonakshi Sinha Steps into a powerful new avatar for her Telugu debut in 'Jatadhara'. Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move coinciding with International Women's Day, the creators of the film 'Jatadhara' showcased a striking poster that reveals Sonakshi Sinha in a unique and intense avatar. The film promises to be a thrilling blend of action, mythology, and supernatural dimensions, offering audiences a cinematic experience they have never seen before.

Marking her debut in the Telugu film industry, Sonakshi Sinha is set to enthrall viewers with a performance that exudes mystery and strength. Following her notable role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', Sinha's new role is highly anticipated. The production team, having started its journey with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, is now journeying into the depths of Mount Abu where Maukaa Studios has created a detailed jungle set to bring the film's mystical narrative to life.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and starring Sudheer Babu, 'Jatadhara' is produced by key figures like Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, and others from Zee Studios. As filming commences on March 10, Sinha is set to dive into her transformative role. With its rich storytelling and striking visuals, 'Jatadhara' is predicted to be one of the year's standout films, setting new standards for cinematic excellence.

