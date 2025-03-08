India and US Set Sights on Historic Trade Milestones

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal returned from Washington after engaging in crucial trade discussions with US officials, aiming for a transformative bilateral trade agreement.

The dialogue included US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, coinciding with the recent commitment by India and the US to double bilateral commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030.

President Trump highlighted India's tariff reductions, intending to facilitate smoother trade relations. Secretary Lutnick advocated for expansive agreements, stressing the importance of including agriculture in negotiations with India's primary trading partner.

