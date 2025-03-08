India and US Set Sights on Historic Trade Milestones
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded discussions in Washington about a potential bilateral trade agreement. Talks with US counterparts focused on doubling mutual commerce to $500 billion by 2030. Emphasizing wide-ranging economic collaboration, the US pushes for comprehensive, sector-spanning arrangements, including agriculture.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal returned from Washington after engaging in crucial trade discussions with US officials, aiming for a transformative bilateral trade agreement.
The dialogue included US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, coinciding with the recent commitment by India and the US to double bilateral commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030.
President Trump highlighted India's tariff reductions, intending to facilitate smoother trade relations. Secretary Lutnick advocated for expansive agreements, stressing the importance of including agriculture in negotiations with India's primary trading partner.
