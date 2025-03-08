Left Menu

India and US Set Sights on Historic Trade Milestones

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded discussions in Washington about a potential bilateral trade agreement. Talks with US counterparts focused on doubling mutual commerce to $500 billion by 2030. Emphasizing wide-ranging economic collaboration, the US pushes for comprehensive, sector-spanning arrangements, including agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:26 IST
India and US Set Sights on Historic Trade Milestones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal returned from Washington after engaging in crucial trade discussions with US officials, aiming for a transformative bilateral trade agreement.

The dialogue included US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, coinciding with the recent commitment by India and the US to double bilateral commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030.

President Trump highlighted India's tariff reductions, intending to facilitate smoother trade relations. Secretary Lutnick advocated for expansive agreements, stressing the importance of including agriculture in negotiations with India's primary trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025