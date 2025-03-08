Left Menu

Air India Clarifies Incident Involving Elderly Passenger's Wheelchair Request at Delhi Airport

Air India responded to complaints about a wheelchair incident involving an elderly passenger at Delhi airport, stating that they provided assistance and first aid. The passenger's family claimed long wait times and lodged complaints. Air India clarified its actions, citing unprecedented demand and internal protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:28 IST
Air India has addressed a recent complaint concerning an 82-year-old passenger's alleged mishandling at Delhi airport. The airline asserts that a wheelchair was not denied and that first aid was provided following a fall.

The incident, which took place on March 4, drew attention after the passenger's granddaughter claimed on social media that her grandmother experienced poor treatment and a lengthy wait for wheelchair service.

Air India explained that due to heightened demand, the wheelchair was delayed but denied any intentional neglect. The airline promised continued cooperation and ongoing communication with the passenger's family regarding the incident.

