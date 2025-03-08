Air India Clarifies Incident Involving Elderly Passenger's Wheelchair Request at Delhi Airport

Air India has addressed a recent complaint concerning an 82-year-old passenger's alleged mishandling at Delhi airport. The airline asserts that a wheelchair was not denied and that first aid was provided following a fall.

The incident, which took place on March 4, drew attention after the passenger's granddaughter claimed on social media that her grandmother experienced poor treatment and a lengthy wait for wheelchair service.

Air India explained that due to heightened demand, the wheelchair was delayed but denied any intentional neglect. The airline promised continued cooperation and ongoing communication with the passenger's family regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)