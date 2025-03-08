Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils India's Ambitious Space Future at Governance Conclave

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, addressing the 'Space-Tech for Good Governance' Conclave organized by the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, forecasted a dramatic rise in India's space sector to USD 44 billion in the coming years, indicating a near fivefold growth.

Highlighting the nation's expanding influence in global space exploration, Dr. Singh stressed, "India now sets the pace for others to follow." The Union Minister underlined the government's dedication to space advancement, with India's space budget skyrocketing by an impressive 138.93% since 2013-14. ISRO's 100th satellite launch with NAVIC marks a significant milestone in this journey.

Remarkably, India has launched 433 foreign satellites, primarily under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. As India's startup ecosystem thrives, the nation has become a key player in the global space market. Dr. Singh revealed new goals: the Gaganyaan Mission trials by 2025 and plans to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Dr. Singh remarked that India's space technology is now vital in promoting good governance, reducing corruption, and enhancing citizen participation. He emphasized the transformative role of space technology in agriculture, forecasting, urban planning, and security, contributing significantly to easing common citizens' lives under PM Modi's guidance.

India's satellite systems are increasingly relied upon by neighboring countries, solidifying its status as a regional space leader, Dr. Singh noted, underscoring space technology's critical role in various sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)