Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province announced on Friday a peaceful initiative to reclaim military positions from the UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council. Despite concerns, the governor emphasized that these moves do not signify a war declaration.

The Yemeni government appointed Hadramout Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi as the head of the 'Homeland Shield' forces, granting him full authority over military and security operations in the region. This appointment aims to restore order and security, focusing solely on military sites. Meanwhile, the UAE's recent decision to withdraw its forces reflects the sharp disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Further escalation occurred as Saudi Arabia's ambassador accused STC leader Aidarus Al-Zubaidi of denying landing permission for a Saudi delegation's plane. The refusal has led to an air traffic halt at Aden International Airport, with both sides blaming each other for the ongoing shutdown. The airport remains critical for areas not under Houthi control.

