Left Menu

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province plans a peaceful operation to reclaim military sites from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. Amid escalating tensions between Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the move aims to restore security without declaring war. Discussions continue as Aden Airport faces shutdown due to disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:01 IST
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province announced on Friday a peaceful initiative to reclaim military positions from the UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council. Despite concerns, the governor emphasized that these moves do not signify a war declaration.

The Yemeni government appointed Hadramout Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi as the head of the 'Homeland Shield' forces, granting him full authority over military and security operations in the region. This appointment aims to restore order and security, focusing solely on military sites. Meanwhile, the UAE's recent decision to withdraw its forces reflects the sharp disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Further escalation occurred as Saudi Arabia's ambassador accused STC leader Aidarus Al-Zubaidi of denying landing permission for a Saudi delegation's plane. The refusal has led to an air traffic halt at Aden International Airport, with both sides blaming each other for the ongoing shutdown. The airport remains critical for areas not under Houthi control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

 India
2
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

 Global
3
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026