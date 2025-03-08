Left Menu

Pope Francis on the Road to Recovery

Pope Francis is responding well to treatment for double pneumonia and is gradually improving. He was hospitalized on February 14 at Rome's Gemelli hospital due to a severe respiratory infection requiring ongoing care, according to reports from the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:36 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is making significant progress in his battle against double pneumonia, with a 'good response' to the treatment, according to the Vatican.

At 88, Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection. The situation required an evolving treatment approach.

As the Pope continues to show gradual improvement, the world watches and hopes for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

