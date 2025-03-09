Historic Journey: All-Woman Crew Operates Vande Bharat Express

An unprecedented event marked International Women's Day as an all-female crew operated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Sainagar Shiridi Vande Bharat Express.

This was the first time such a feat was accomplished on a Vande Bharat Express, according to Dilip Kumar, the Railway Board's executive director for information and publicity. The team was led by Surekha Yadav, Asia's first woman loco pilot, with the support of her assistant, Sangeeta Kumari. This historic journey showcased the capabilities, dedication, and leadership qualities of women in the Indian Railways.

Alongside this express service, many other trains across different rail divisions were also operated by all-women crews, Kumar noted. He emphasized the growing female workforce in the Indian Railways, with over 1.13 lakh women employees, including 2,000 women loco pilots and assistants, as well as 1,900 station managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)