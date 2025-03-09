Left Menu

Historic Journey: All-Woman Crew Operates Vande Bharat Express

On International Women's Day, an all-woman crew operated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Sainagar Shiridi Vande Bharat Express. Led by Asia's first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, this historic journey highlighted the strength and leadership of women in Indian Railways. Women's representation in Indian Railways is increasing, with significant numbers in various roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:12 IST
Historic Journey: All-Woman Crew Operates Vande Bharat Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unprecedented event marked International Women's Day as an all-female crew operated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Sainagar Shiridi Vande Bharat Express.

This was the first time such a feat was accomplished on a Vande Bharat Express, according to Dilip Kumar, the Railway Board's executive director for information and publicity. The team was led by Surekha Yadav, Asia's first woman loco pilot, with the support of her assistant, Sangeeta Kumari. This historic journey showcased the capabilities, dedication, and leadership qualities of women in the Indian Railways.

Alongside this express service, many other trains across different rail divisions were also operated by all-women crews, Kumar noted. He emphasized the growing female workforce in the Indian Railways, with over 1.13 lakh women employees, including 2,000 women loco pilots and assistants, as well as 1,900 station managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025