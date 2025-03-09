Ather Energy Accelerates Towards IPO with Strategic CCPS Conversion

Ather Energy Ltd, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has made a pivotal advancement toward its initial public offering (IPO) by converting its outstanding compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) into equity shares.

This strategic conversion aligns with the anticipated April IPO launch and regulatory requirements, facilitating Ather Energy's ambitious growth and expansion plans.

The company's board approved the conversion of over 1.73 crore CCPS into 24.04 crore equity shares, signaling rapid progress towards what could be a landmark IPO in FY2026.

