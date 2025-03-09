Left Menu

Ather Energy Accelerates Towards IPO with Strategic CCPS Conversion

Electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy has converted its compulsory convertible preference shares to equity, setting the stage for its initial public offering in April. This strategic move aligns with regulatory requirements and enhances Ather's growth plans, including facility expansion and reducing debt, as highlighted in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:48 IST
Ather Energy Accelerates Towards IPO with Strategic CCPS Conversion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ather Energy Ltd, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has made a pivotal advancement toward its initial public offering (IPO) by converting its outstanding compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) into equity shares.

This strategic conversion aligns with the anticipated April IPO launch and regulatory requirements, facilitating Ather Energy's ambitious growth and expansion plans.

The company's board approved the conversion of over 1.73 crore CCPS into 24.04 crore equity shares, signaling rapid progress towards what could be a landmark IPO in FY2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025