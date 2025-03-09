Ather Energy Accelerates Towards IPO with Strategic CCPS Conversion
Electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy has converted its compulsory convertible preference shares to equity, setting the stage for its initial public offering in April. This strategic move aligns with regulatory requirements and enhances Ather's growth plans, including facility expansion and reducing debt, as highlighted in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.
New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:48 IST
Ather Energy Ltd, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has made a pivotal advancement toward its initial public offering (IPO) by converting its outstanding compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) into equity shares.
This strategic conversion aligns with the anticipated April IPO launch and regulatory requirements, facilitating Ather Energy's ambitious growth and expansion plans.
The company's board approved the conversion of over 1.73 crore CCPS into 24.04 crore equity shares, signaling rapid progress towards what could be a landmark IPO in FY2026.
