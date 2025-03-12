Kolkata Metro Scales Down Services for Holi Festivities

Kolkata Metro has announced a reduction in metro services on Holi, affecting commuters on Friday. The decision, based on an official statement, means that fewer trains will be operational during the festival.

The North-South corridor, stretching from Dakshineswar to New Garia, will see 60 services running from 2.30 pm, a significant cut from the usual 262 on an average day, according to the metro's update shared on Tuesday.

Similarly, on the East-West corridor, operations will differ significantly; only 42 services will operate on the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch and just 22 on the Sealdah-Sector 5 line, deviating from the regular schedules to accommodate the Holi holiday observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)