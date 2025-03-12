Kolkata Metro Scales Down Services for Holi Festivities
Kolkata Metro will reduce services on Holi, March 14. Along the North-South corridor, only 60 services will run, down from 262. The East-West corridor will see 42 services on the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch and 22 on the Sealdah-Sector 5 line, reducing normal service levels significantly.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Metro has announced a reduction in metro services on Holi, affecting commuters on Friday. The decision, based on an official statement, means that fewer trains will be operational during the festival.
The North-South corridor, stretching from Dakshineswar to New Garia, will see 60 services running from 2.30 pm, a significant cut from the usual 262 on an average day, according to the metro's update shared on Tuesday.
Similarly, on the East-West corridor, operations will differ significantly; only 42 services will operate on the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch and just 22 on the Sealdah-Sector 5 line, deviating from the regular schedules to accommodate the Holi holiday observance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bus Strike in Mumbai: Commuters Stranded as BEST Workers Demand 'Equal Pay'
Kolkata's App Cab Strike Hits Commuters Hard
Eastern Railway Commuters Face Delays Due to Technical Glitch
Kolkata Metro Introduces Multiple QR Tickets for Commuters
Testing Halt Puts Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor on Pause