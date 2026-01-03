Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Enhances Sunday Services for Commuters

The Metro Railway in Kolkata is set to increase the number of trains running on Sundays. Starting in January, the Blue Line will see 160 services, while the Green Line will offer 124 services, aiming to enhance convenience for commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Metro Railway has announced an increase in its Sunday service schedule to benefit commuters in the bustling city. Aiming for enhanced convenience, the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) will operate 160 services, up from the current 130.

The inaugural train on the Blue Line is set to start at 9 am, with the final services departing at 9.33 pm to Dakshineswar and at 9.44 pm to Dum Dum. This expansion is expected to significantly ease travel for Sunday passengers.

Additionally, the Green Line (Howra Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) will run 124 services, an increase from 108. The first trains will depart from Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V at 9 am and 9.02 am respectively, with the last train leaving at 9.55 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

