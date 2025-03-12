Left Menu

Telecom Titans Partner with SpaceX on High-Speed Internet Initiatives

Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel stocks initially rose as both companies announced partnerships with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband services in India. Despite early gains, shares fell due to market volatility. These collaborations mark a strategic move to expand internet services, aligning with the vision to connect remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:21 IST
Telecom Titans Partner with SpaceX on High-Speed Internet Initiatives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Indian telecom giants Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel witnessed their stocks make initial gains following announcements of strategic partnerships with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink high-speed internet services across India. The news led to a temporary positive reaction in the stock market, although volatility soon followed.

Bharti Airtel's shares opened with a gain of 3.37% reaching Rs 1,717.25 on the BSE, before dropping by 1.28%. Similarly, Reliance saw an initial rise of 1.3% on the NSE; however, shares eventually dipped by 0.15%. The fluctuations were amid a broader decline where BSE Sensex fell by 413 points and NSE Nifty dropped by 139 points.

The partnerships underscore the telecommunications industry's drive to integrate satellite technology into their service offerings. With agreements subject to regulatory approval, these deals pave the way to enhance connectivity in India's remote areas. This comes against a backdrop of Vodafone Idea's significant subscriber losses, highlighting competitive challenges within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025