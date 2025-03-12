Left Menu

India's First-Ever Exploration Licences Auction Set for March 13 in Goa

The Ministry of Mines will launch India's inaugural auction of Exploration Licences in Goa on March 13. This reform aims to unlock India's untapped mineral resources and boost private sector participation. The event will also feature a roadshow and AI Hackathon focused on mineral targeting using AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:19 IST
Coal Ministry Logo (Image/X/CoalMinistry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Mines is gearing up to launch the nation's first-ever auction of Exploration Licences (ELs) in Goa on March 13, officials announced on Wednesday. This significant reform aims to unlock India's unexplored critical and deep-seated mineral resources.

As part of the programme, a Roadshow will be held featuring the 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks, alongside the launch of AI Hackathon 2025, focused on 'Mineral Targeting using AI'. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, and Goa's Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, will grace the event.

Under the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, Exploration Licences now permit private participation for minerals including lithium, copper, and rare earth elements. This move is expected to accelerate exploration, enhance mineral security, and promote self-reliance.

