L&T Joins Forces with ACWA Power for Major Saudi Desalination Project

Larsen & Toubro has partnered with ACWA Power to develop a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia. The project, secured in collaboration with Lantania of Spain, includes comprehensive design and construction efforts. This initiative aims to serve a million residents and marks L&T's growing Middle Eastern presence.

Updated: 13-03-2025 13:35 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a significant collaboration with ACWA Power, spearheading the development of a state-of-the-art desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

Secured through their water treatment division in a joint venture with Spanish firm Lantania, the project is set to enhance water supply to the Makkah and Al-Baha regions.

This development reinforces L&T's commitment to expanding its operations in the Middle East, marking its second major desalination contract in the region, as part of a broader strategic initiative to increase its footprint across beneficial business geographies.

