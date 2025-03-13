L&T Joins Forces with ACWA Power for Major Saudi Desalination Project
Larsen & Toubro has partnered with ACWA Power to develop a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia. The project, secured in collaboration with Lantania of Spain, includes comprehensive design and construction efforts. This initiative aims to serve a million residents and marks L&T's growing Middle Eastern presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a significant collaboration with ACWA Power, spearheading the development of a state-of-the-art desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.
Secured through their water treatment division in a joint venture with Spanish firm Lantania, the project is set to enhance water supply to the Makkah and Al-Baha regions.
This development reinforces L&T's commitment to expanding its operations in the Middle East, marking its second major desalination contract in the region, as part of a broader strategic initiative to increase its footprint across beneficial business geographies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Envoy Prepares for Critical Middle East Peace Talks
U.S. Envoy's Potential Trip Hinges on Critical Middle East Ceasefire Talks
Philadelphi Corridor: The Ticking Time Bomb Threatening Middle East Peace
Concrete steps will be taken to take forward the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: PM Modi after talks with Von der Leyen.
India-Middle East-Europe corridor can be a modern golden road, directly connecting India, Arabian Gulf and Europe: Von der Leyen.