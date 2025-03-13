Left Menu

Zhipu AI's Strategic Funding: Boosting Innovation Amid U.S.-China Tech Rivalry

Zhipu AI, a prominent Chinese AI startup, secured significant funding from Huafa Group amid Beijing’s push to support AI advancements. Chinese cities actively invest in AI to compete with U.S counterparts, despite export restrictions on Zhipu by the U.S. Commerce Department. The funds will support GLM model innovation.

Zhipu AI, a well-regarded Chinese artificial intelligence company, has recently secured a substantial investment of 500 million yuan, equivalent to $69.04 million, from the state-owned Huafa Group. This announcement follows another significant capital injection of 1 billion yuan.

State media outlet, Zhuhai Special Economic Zone Daily, highlighted Huafa Group's strategic investment in Zhipu, reflecting China's strong commitment to fostering AI startups. This move underscores a broader technological rivalry with the United States, as Chinese cities rush to back innovative tech firms.

Despite being placed on the U.S. Commerce Department's export control entity list, Zhipu AI plans to utilize the fresh capital to boost technological innovation of its GLM foundation model. The company continues to thrive, drawing from its diverse investor base, including giants Tencent, Meituan, and Xiaomi.

