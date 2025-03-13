Kirtilals Unveils 'Lustre & Legacy' with Chess Icon Koneru Humpy

Chennai: Renowned Indian jewelry brand Kirtilals has unveiled a new series, 'Lustre & Legacy,' celebrating the elegance and artistry of diamond jewelry. The series, which comprises six distinct collections, was launched at an exclusive event at The Leela Palace, Chennai, with chess grandmaster Padma Shri Koneru Humpy in attendance.

The collections highlight various themes from timeless bridal elegance to modern tech-inspired pieces. Noteworthy among them are the 'Muse by Kirtilals' and the 'Eternal Love Bridal Collection.' The event also featured a unique chess-inspired necklace crafted for Koneru Humpy, marking her legacy in the sport.

Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, described the launch as a reflection of the brand's commitment to uniting tradition with contemporary luxury. The 'Lustre & Legacy' series aims to honor the brand's heritage while showcasing innovative jewelry design for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)