Left Menu

Kirtilals Unveils 'Lustre & Legacy' with Chess Icon Koneru Humpy

Indian jewelry brand Kirtilals introduced its 'Lustre & Legacy' series, featuring six unique collections celebrating diamond artistry. The launch event, held at The Leela Palace, Chennai, was graced by chess legend Padma Shri Koneru Humpy, who received a custom chess-themed necklace symbolizing her legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:15 IST
Kirtilals Unveils 'Lustre & Legacy' with Chess Icon Koneru Humpy
Suraj Shantakumar, Koneru Humpy, Dr. Renuka David, Sheetal Shantakumar, Smitha Paresh Mehta. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai: Renowned Indian jewelry brand Kirtilals has unveiled a new series, 'Lustre & Legacy,' celebrating the elegance and artistry of diamond jewelry. The series, which comprises six distinct collections, was launched at an exclusive event at The Leela Palace, Chennai, with chess grandmaster Padma Shri Koneru Humpy in attendance.

The collections highlight various themes from timeless bridal elegance to modern tech-inspired pieces. Noteworthy among them are the 'Muse by Kirtilals' and the 'Eternal Love Bridal Collection.' The event also featured a unique chess-inspired necklace crafted for Koneru Humpy, marking her legacy in the sport.

Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, described the launch as a reflection of the brand's commitment to uniting tradition with contemporary luxury. The 'Lustre & Legacy' series aims to honor the brand's heritage while showcasing innovative jewelry design for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025