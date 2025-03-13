Left Menu

Global Luxury Symposium 2025: Bridging Industry Horizons in Mumbai

The IFCCI Luxury Symposium 2.0 in partnership with Comite Colbert is set for March 21, 2025, at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Featuring industry leaders, the event will explore luxury's evolution across sectors. This edition underscores the Indo-French collaboration, fostering discussions on design, travel, and bespoke experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:28 IST
A Glimpse from the first edition of the IFCCI Luxury Symposium with Comite Colbert. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), in collaboration with Comite Colbert, is preparing to launch the second edition of the Luxury Symposium on March 21, 2025, at Mumbai's historic Taj Mahal Palace. This flagship event, under the IFCCI Luxury Committee, assembles industry leaders to drive dialogues and partnerships within the Indo-French luxury sphere.

Expanding on the success of 2023's inaugural edition, the symposium now embraces broader themes such as travel, hospitality, and design. Themed 'Building Bridges in Luxury: Widening Horizons Across Categories,' this event promises rich discussions among executives from prestigious global brands, focusing on evolving luxury definitions and synergies across various industries.

Notable figures like French Ambassador Thierry Mathou and Comite Colbert CEO Benedicte Epinay will attend, highlighting bilateral ties. Key discussions will cover luxury's integration into services and immersive experiences. IFCCI aims to catalyze innovation and growth through cross-cultural exchange and strategic networking, reinforcing India's status as a burgeoning luxury hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

