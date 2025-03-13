Leo Puri Resigns from HUL to Join Global Board

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the resignation of its independent director, Leo Puri, effective June 30, 2025. The company cited Puri's increased board commitments, particularly a new role with a global entity, as the reason for his departure.

Puri's resignation will see him step down from multiple leadership roles within HUL, including Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, ESG Committee, and Independent Committee, as well as a Member of the Audit Committee.

In addition to his role at HUL, Puri is involved with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Fortis Healthcare, where he also serves as Chairperson. Initially appointed to HUL's board in 2018, Puri was reappointed in 2023 before his resignation announcement.

