Left Menu

RISE//DEL Conference 2025: Piyush Goyal Calls for Global Impact of India's Creative Industry

At the RISE//DEL Conference 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the transformative power of India's creative ecosystem and digital innovation. Highlighting digital India's achievements, he called for responsible, innovative content to boost economic growth, tourism, and global influence, envisioning India as a content capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:12 IST
RISE//DEL Conference 2025: Piyush Goyal Calls for Global Impact of India's Creative Industry
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressing RISE//DEL Conference 2025 (Image: YouTube/Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spotlighted India's creative and digital sectors Thursday, urging global expansion and economic impact at the RISE//DEL Conference 2025. Addressing the multidisciplinary event linking music, creative industries, and startups, Goyal highlighted the need for responsible, innovative storytelling and skill development to elevate India's global narrative.

The Minister outlined pillars for India's ascent in the 'Amrit Kaal', stressing responsible content, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity. Goyal underscored creators' roles as digital ambassadors, enhancing India's global perception and cultural expansion, rooted in the 'Digital India' initiative.

He highlighted India's leadership in low-cost data as a cornerstone of its digital strategy and encouraged utilizing technological allies like AI and gaming to push beyond traditional creative sectors. Goyal urged attendees to draw a roadmap for future growth and emphasized collaborations with international artists to broaden India's creative footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025