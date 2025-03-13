RISE//DEL Conference 2025: Piyush Goyal Calls for Global Impact of India's Creative Industry

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spotlighted India's creative and digital sectors Thursday, urging global expansion and economic impact at the RISE//DEL Conference 2025. Addressing the multidisciplinary event linking music, creative industries, and startups, Goyal highlighted the need for responsible, innovative storytelling and skill development to elevate India's global narrative.

The Minister outlined pillars for India's ascent in the 'Amrit Kaal', stressing responsible content, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity. Goyal underscored creators' roles as digital ambassadors, enhancing India's global perception and cultural expansion, rooted in the 'Digital India' initiative.

He highlighted India's leadership in low-cost data as a cornerstone of its digital strategy and encouraged utilizing technological allies like AI and gaming to push beyond traditional creative sectors. Goyal urged attendees to draw a roadmap for future growth and emphasized collaborations with international artists to broaden India's creative footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)