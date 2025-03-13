Left Menu

Tragic Holi: Late Night Ride Ends in Fatal Collision in Mumbai

A fatal accident in Mumbai claimed the life of Pranay Bodke and injured two friends as their scooter collided with a state transport bus. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours as they were en route to buy flowers for Holi. The bus driver was arrested on the spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in central Mumbai took the life of a 29-year-old man and left two friends injured as they headed to purchase flowers for Holi celebrations.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, Karan Shinde, and Durvesh Gorde were traveling from Kalachowki to Dadar flower market. A Shivneri bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, en route to Pune, collided with their scooter.

Pranay Bodke, who was affiliated with the opposition NCP (SP)'s social media wing, died at the scene, while Shinde and Gorde sustained serious injuries and were taken to a private hospital. The police promptly arrested the bus driver and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

