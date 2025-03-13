Left Menu

Revival of Iron Ore Mining in Goa: A New Dawn for the Coastal State

The Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced that stalled iron ore mining in Goa would resume within six months, following Supreme Court guidelines. This comes after productive discussions and a review meeting with Goa's authorities, aimed at addressing environmental and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:02 IST
Iron ore mining in Goa, halted since 2018, is set to resume within six months, according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Speaking at the launch of India's first exploration licences auction, Reddy assured that mining activities would adhere to Supreme Court norms.

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, acknowledged the role of mining in the state's economic landscape and welcomed the central government's efforts to reactivate this critical industry. The state has already auctioned 12 mineral blocks, with imminent plans to commence operations soon, pending environmental clearances.

Historically, Goa's mining industry faced suspension due to illegalities identified by a commission in 2012 and subsequent Supreme Court actions. Current moves focus on resolving past challenges, including environmental impacts, and reviving local employment and revenue channels.

