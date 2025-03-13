Mixed Finishes in UK Markets Amid Trade Tensions

UK stocks faced a turbulent trading session as the markets ended mixed on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 remaining flat and the FTSE 250 declining by 1%.

Amid concerns over U.S. tariffs, President Donald Trump's threats impacted investor sentiment, while disappointing corporate performance added to the downturn. The UK government offloaded shares in NatWest Group, leading to a 2.7% drop in the bank's value.

In contrast, Vodafone Group advanced 4.6%, and Volution saw gains after an optimistic earnings forecast. However, a survey indicating a slow housing market in February further impacted investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)