Mixed Finishes in UK Markets Amid Trade Tensions

UK stocks saw mixed results amid U.S. trade concerns and disappointing corporate earnings. The FTSE 100 remained flat, overshadowed by U.S. tariff threats and midcap declines. Notable losers included NatWest, C&C, Trainline, and Savills, while Vodafone and Volution managed gains under challenging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:07 IST
UK stocks faced a turbulent trading session as the markets ended mixed on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 remaining flat and the FTSE 250 declining by 1%.

Amid concerns over U.S. tariffs, President Donald Trump's threats impacted investor sentiment, while disappointing corporate performance added to the downturn. The UK government offloaded shares in NatWest Group, leading to a 2.7% drop in the bank's value.

In contrast, Vodafone Group advanced 4.6%, and Volution saw gains after an optimistic earnings forecast. However, a survey indicating a slow housing market in February further impacted investor confidence.

