Left Menu

UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty breakthrough

Border tensions between the two neighbours have erupted in the form of skirmishes over the past decade, according to news reports.

UN News | Updated: 14-03-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 03:17 IST
UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty breakthrough
t the time, the UN chief had called on the leadership of the two countries to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire. Image Credit:

The UN Secretary-General warmly welcomed the presidential signing of the State Border Treaty by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday following decades-long negotiations.

 

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed the agreement at a meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, earlier today, according to media reports.

Closed since 2021, two checkpoints on the nearly 1,000-km-long Tajik-Kyrgyz border have now resumed operation, and flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand will begin on Friday.

‘Historic achievement’

UN chief António Guterres “congratulates the two countries on this historic achievement and commends their leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion”, his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General looks forward to sustained constructive engagement between the two countries to strengthen mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and a peaceful future for their peoples and the region as a whole,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Resolving past violence

Border tensions between the two neighbours have erupted in the form of skirmishes over the past decade, according to news reports.

In 2022, an escalation of deadly violence emerged along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border culminating in a six-day conflict in September. At the time, the UN chief had called on the leadership of the two countries to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire.

Previous flare ups at the border had reportedly displaced thousands of people.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025