The Downfall of a Cryptocurrency King: Do Kwon's Fall from Grace

In a dramatic fall from grace, former cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon was handed a 15-year prison sentence. His downfall followed the exposure of a $40 billion fraud intertwined with his crypto ventures.

The victims of Do Kwon's scheme, dubbed by many as the 'cryptocurrency king', spoke out in court and through letters, detailing personal tragedies and financial ruin.

The oscillation of TerraUSD, branded as a 'stablecoin', caused significant chaos in the cryptocurrency market. Prosecutors claimed Kwon's actions were marked by manipulation and deception, ultimately culminating in a financial catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)