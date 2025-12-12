Left Menu

The Downfall of a Cryptocurrency King: Do Kwon's Fall from Grace

Do Kwon, a former cryptocurrency mogul, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a $40 billion fraud involving his crypto ecosystem. The scheme devastated investors, prompting some to consider suicide. Kwon apologized but faced criticism for his 'almost mystical hold' over investors and the widespread fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:14 IST

In a dramatic fall from grace, former cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon was handed a 15-year prison sentence. His downfall followed the exposure of a $40 billion fraud intertwined with his crypto ventures.

The victims of Do Kwon's scheme, dubbed by many as the 'cryptocurrency king', spoke out in court and through letters, detailing personal tragedies and financial ruin.

The oscillation of TerraUSD, branded as a 'stablecoin', caused significant chaos in the cryptocurrency market. Prosecutors claimed Kwon's actions were marked by manipulation and deception, ultimately culminating in a financial catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025