Emergency Landing and Fire Incident on American Airlines Flight
An American Airlines flight from Colorado Springs to Dallas had to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport due to engine vibrations. Post-landing, the plane caught fire, leading to the evacuation of passengers. Twelve people were hospitalized with minor injuries as authorities investigate the incident.
- Country:
- United States
An American Airlines plane en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft caught fire shortly after landing, necessitating a swift passenger evacuation.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the Boeing 737-800 experienced engine vibrations, prompting the unscheduled landing. While taxiing to the gate, one of the engines ignited, sparking concern amidst the 172 passengers and six crew members on board.
First responders quickly quelled the blaze, and twelve individuals were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. Denver International Airport and American Airlines commended the crew and emergency teams for their rapid response. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
