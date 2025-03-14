BMW Faces Billion-Euro Hit Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff Turmoil
BMW anticipates a 1 billion euro impact due to U.S. tariffs amidst escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and EU. The carmaker, along with EU officials, criticizes the trade war, expressing concerns over economic growth. The conflict could adversely affect investments and stocks, potentially leading to a recession.
BMW, one of Europe's largest car manufacturers, has projected a financial impact of one billion euros this year due to escalating tariffs, primarily from the United States. This announcement comes as trade tensions between Washington and the European Union intensify, raising concerns about broader economic repercussions.
President Donald Trump has enforced tariffs on steel, aluminum, and certain vehicles, including those manufactured by BMW, while threatening further actions against the EU. European leaders have termed this potential trade war as detrimental, with French Finance Minister Eric Lombard labeling it "idiotic". The EU has declared its intention to respond proportionately while pushing for diplomatic solutions.
Amidst this turbulent backdrop, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse reported the anticipated financial strain from the new tariffs and duties, particularly affecting its China-manufactured electric vehicles. Nervousness over the trade spat is already affecting consumer and corporate spending, with decreased investments and hiring as uncertainties loom over how long these trade measures will persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
