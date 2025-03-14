Left Menu

Industry Leaders Take Helm at CII Tamil Nadu State Council

A R Unnikrishnan has been elected as Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2025-26. With 32 years of experience, he previously served in various CII roles. C Devarajan is the new Vice Chairman, bringing 37 years in construction. Both leaders aim to drive impactful initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:14 IST
In a significant leadership shift, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu State Council has appointed A R Unnikrishnan as its Chairman for the financial year 2025-26. Unnikrishnan, with over three decades of industry expertise, aims to spearhead strategic initiatives in his new role.

Previously holding influential positions including Chairman of the CII Green Product Council and Vice Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Unnikrishnan brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking vision. His extensive background in the industry, particularly in his capacity at Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, positions him uniquely to lead the council.

Alongside him, C Devarajan, Managing Director of URC Constructions Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as Vice Chairman. Devarajan's extensive experience exceeding 37 years in the construction and infrastructure sectors promises to complement Unnikrishnan's leadership as they chart a path for the state's industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

