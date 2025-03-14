G7 Demands Equal Ceasefire Terms from Russia
The G7 nations urged Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine on equal terms, warning of further sanctions. The draft statement emphasizes robust security arrangements to ensure compliance and protect Ukraine against future aggression. Diplomats have approved the draft, pending ministerial approval.
The G7 nations underscored the importance of 'robust security arrangements' when calling for a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia. In a final draft statement seen by Reuters, the group emphasized that the onus was on Moscow to follow Kyiv's lead in agreeing to an equal ceasefire—or face further sanctions.
The composition of the G7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. The statement underlined that any ceasefire must be respected, with the emphasis on 'robust and credible' security arrangements to deter any renewed acts of aggression.
While senior diplomats have approved the draft, it still awaits ministerial approval. G7 officials continue to stress that the ultimate goal is to ensure Ukraine's capacity to defend itself against potential future threats from Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Seized: Moscow's Strategic Takeover of Western Assets
Flights in Moscow's Sheremetevo Airport Resume After Brief Suspension
Moscow Meets Pyongyang: A Diplomatic Encounter
US Lawmaker Demands Sanctions Over Thailand's Uyghur Deportation
Taiwan Tightens Security: Sanctions Imposed on Chinese Universities