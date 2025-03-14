Stocks Bounce Back Amid Chaotic Trade Policies and Tariff Threats

U.S. equity markets staged a modest recovery on Friday despite a turbulent week marked by broad selloffs. The chaotic trade policies of the Trump administration contributed to significant volatility, putting the major indices on track for weekly losses. However, the technology sector led a noteworthy rebound with a 2.8% rise.

The investment climate remains marred by uncertainty, aggravated by recent retaliatory tariffs from partners like Canada and the European Union. Trump's tariff threats have left the consumer staples sector facing its biggest weekly drop since May 2022. Meanwhile, a drop in consumer sentiment has investors seeking safer assets, as gold prices surpass the $3,000 barrier.

As the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq made gains, attention now shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, with traders expecting interest rates to be maintained. Meanwhile, Tesla plans a lower-cost Model Y in Shanghai, aiming to recover in its crucial market.

(With inputs from agencies.)