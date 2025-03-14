Left Menu

Stocks Bounce Back Amid Chaotic Trade Policies and Tariff Threats

U.S. stocks saw a modest recovery after a selloff week driven by the Trump administration's erratic trade policies. Major indices, though on track for losses, benefited from a technology sector rebound. Uncertainty persists due to tariffs, affecting consumer sentiment and triggering interest in safe-haven assets like gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:54 IST
Stocks Bounce Back Amid Chaotic Trade Policies and Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. equity markets staged a modest recovery on Friday despite a turbulent week marked by broad selloffs. The chaotic trade policies of the Trump administration contributed to significant volatility, putting the major indices on track for weekly losses. However, the technology sector led a noteworthy rebound with a 2.8% rise.

The investment climate remains marred by uncertainty, aggravated by recent retaliatory tariffs from partners like Canada and the European Union. Trump's tariff threats have left the consumer staples sector facing its biggest weekly drop since May 2022. Meanwhile, a drop in consumer sentiment has investors seeking safer assets, as gold prices surpass the $3,000 barrier.

As the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq made gains, attention now shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, with traders expecting interest rates to be maintained. Meanwhile, Tesla plans a lower-cost Model Y in Shanghai, aiming to recover in its crucial market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025