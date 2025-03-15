India and ILO Unite for Global Labour Welfare and Social Justice

India and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) engaged in a critical dialogue on Saturday, focusing on the determination of living wages, improvement of gig and platform workers' welfare, and ensuring decent work within value chains. This conversation took place during the 353rd governing body meeting of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 10 to March 20.

Led by Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Indian delegation provided valuable insights and shared experiences on advancing labour welfare, promoting social justice, and generating quality employment on a global scale. According to a ministry release, India committed its support for the upcoming UN-led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, which aims to enhance the social dimension of the 2030 Agenda.

The ministry highlighted India's substantial progress in social justice, having doubled its social protection coverage to 48.8 percent, surpassing the global average by over 5 percent. Acknowledgment was given to India's flagship schemes like EPFO, ESIC, and PM Jan Arogya Yojana, which have significantly uplifted social security networks.

India, recognized as a major source of migrant workers, emphasized the need for global collaboration in promoting guided and skills-based migration pathways. The ILO was urged to intensify its efforts towards securing social protection and rights for migrant workers through enhanced bilateral agreements.

Further, India expressed its support for ILO's initiative to host the first Tripartite Global Forum on Migration, underlining its role as a key partner within the Global Coalition for Social Justice, thus reinforcing its commitment to advancing superior migration and social justice standards globally. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)