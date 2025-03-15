Left Menu

India and ILO Unite for Global Labour Welfare and Social Justice

India and the International Labour Organisation discussed living wages, gig workers' welfare, and decent work in value chains at the 353rd governing body meeting in Geneva. India showcased its social justice achievements, pledged support for the UN Summit in Doha, and called for global cooperation in migration rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:43 IST
India and ILO Unite for Global Labour Welfare and Social Justice
Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment with Gilbert F Houngbo, the DG-ILO (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) engaged in a critical dialogue on Saturday, focusing on the determination of living wages, improvement of gig and platform workers' welfare, and ensuring decent work within value chains. This conversation took place during the 353rd governing body meeting of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 10 to March 20.

Led by Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Indian delegation provided valuable insights and shared experiences on advancing labour welfare, promoting social justice, and generating quality employment on a global scale. According to a ministry release, India committed its support for the upcoming UN-led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, which aims to enhance the social dimension of the 2030 Agenda.

The ministry highlighted India's substantial progress in social justice, having doubled its social protection coverage to 48.8 percent, surpassing the global average by over 5 percent. Acknowledgment was given to India's flagship schemes like EPFO, ESIC, and PM Jan Arogya Yojana, which have significantly uplifted social security networks.

India, recognized as a major source of migrant workers, emphasized the need for global collaboration in promoting guided and skills-based migration pathways. The ILO was urged to intensify its efforts towards securing social protection and rights for migrant workers through enhanced bilateral agreements.

Further, India expressed its support for ILO's initiative to host the first Tripartite Global Forum on Migration, underlining its role as a key partner within the Global Coalition for Social Justice, thus reinforcing its commitment to advancing superior migration and social justice standards globally. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025