Left Menu

PepsiCo's Strategic Play in India's Diverse Snack Spectrum

PepsiCo is expanding its snack business in India by catering to 'multiple Indias' with varying regional tastes. With significant consumer research and new manufacturing facilities, the company plans to innovate and grow its packed food segment by understanding diverse taste preferences and focusing on premiumization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:22 IST
PepsiCo's Strategic Play in India's Diverse Snack Spectrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PepsiCo is strategically expanding its presence in the Indian snack market by recognizing and catering to the 'multiple Indias' with diverse taste palettes. According to CEO Jagrut Kotecha, PepsiCo is placing its bets on innovation and premiumization to maintain double-digit growth.

The company currently operates manufacturing plants in various states and plans further expansion with new facilities in Assam and South India to meet rising demand. With India still consuming fewer packed foods compared to other nations, PepsiCo sees a growth opportunity fueled by urbanization and economic growth.

PepsiCo is also focusing on consumer insights to enhance its product offerings, with plans to innovate products like Magic Masala Lays to suit regional tastes. The company sources significant volumes of chip-grade potatoes from local farmers, underscoring its commitment to understanding and integrating with the local market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025