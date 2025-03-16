PepsiCo's Strategic Play in India's Diverse Snack Spectrum

PepsiCo is strategically expanding its presence in the Indian snack market by recognizing and catering to the 'multiple Indias' with diverse taste palettes. According to CEO Jagrut Kotecha, PepsiCo is placing its bets on innovation and premiumization to maintain double-digit growth.

The company currently operates manufacturing plants in various states and plans further expansion with new facilities in Assam and South India to meet rising demand. With India still consuming fewer packed foods compared to other nations, PepsiCo sees a growth opportunity fueled by urbanization and economic growth.

PepsiCo is also focusing on consumer insights to enhance its product offerings, with plans to innovate products like Magic Masala Lays to suit regional tastes. The company sources significant volumes of chip-grade potatoes from local farmers, underscoring its commitment to understanding and integrating with the local market.

(With inputs from agencies.)