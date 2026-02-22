Yogi Adityanath's Global Investment Mission: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh as India’s Manufacturing Hub

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to embark on a significant foreign tour to Singapore and Japan from February 23 to 26, aiming to establish Uttar Pradesh as India's premier manufacturing hub. This strategic visit will focus on attracting investments across various sectors including data centers, renewable energy, and the automotive industry, among others.

During this four-day tour, Adityanath will engage with representatives from 33 global companies—25 in Singapore and eight in Japan. The agenda includes government-to-business meetings and roundtable discussions with investors, designed to leverage Uttar Pradesh's industrial policies, logistics infrastructure, and skill development initiatives for large-scale investment opportunities.

Key engagements in Singapore will involve tech giant Google and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, while meetings in Japan will focus on automotive collaborations with Suzuki Motor Corporation and semiconductor discussions with Tokyo Electron. Adityanath will also connect with the Indian diaspora, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's aim to become a trillion-dollar economy.