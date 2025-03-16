IIT Madras Hyperloop: Pioneering Asia's Longest Transportation Tube

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is on the verge of a groundbreaking achievement as it develops the longest Hyperloop tube in Asia, spanning 410 meters. The project could soon claim the title of the world's longest tube, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During a recent visit to IIT Madras, the Minister, who holds the portfolios for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Information Technology, inspected the project. He revealed plans for developing electronic components for the Hyperloop at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory.

Designed as a high-speed mode of transportation, the Hyperloop uses a near-vacuum tube allowing capsules to reach over 1,000 km/h. Supported by indigenous technology development and an Rs 8.34 crore allocation from the Ministry of Railways, India is positioning itself as a leader in Hyperloop innovation.

