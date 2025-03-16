IIT Madras Hyperloop: Pioneering Asia's Longest Transportation Tube
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is developing Asia's longest Hyperloop tube, measuring 410 meters. This ambitious project is pushing boundaries in high-speed transportation. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that electronic components will be developed in Chennai. Indigenous technologies are ensuring India is at the forefront of Hyperloop advancements.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is on the verge of a groundbreaking achievement as it develops the longest Hyperloop tube in Asia, spanning 410 meters. The project could soon claim the title of the world's longest tube, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
During a recent visit to IIT Madras, the Minister, who holds the portfolios for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Information Technology, inspected the project. He revealed plans for developing electronic components for the Hyperloop at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory.
Designed as a high-speed mode of transportation, the Hyperloop uses a near-vacuum tube allowing capsules to reach over 1,000 km/h. Supported by indigenous technology development and an Rs 8.34 crore allocation from the Ministry of Railways, India is positioning itself as a leader in Hyperloop innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Football Legends Unite: Brazil vs India All-Stars in Epic Chennai Showdown
CTOtalk Chennai: Insights on Flipkart's Seamless Payment Innovations
LS delimitation: TN CM Stalin moots Joint Action Committee of MPs, party representatives from southern states at all party meet in Chennai.
Luxury Villas Redefine Chennai's Real Estate Landscape with DRA 'Inara'
Veteran Indian table tennis star A Sharath Kamal announces he will retire after WTT Star Contender event in Chennai from March 25 to 30.