New Year Chaos: Arrests in Chennai for Assaulting Police
Two men, Ansh Mehta and Parv Rathi from Chennai, were arrested for misbehaving with police during New Year celebrations. While intoxicated, they assaulted a policeman on duty near Indian Express Building. They were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and taken into judicial custody.
Two young men, Ansh Mehta and Parv Rathi, both 22 years old and natives of Chennai, found themselves facing the law after allegedly causing a ruckus during New Year celebrations. The police asserted that the duo, intoxicated at the time, misbehaved with four women waiting for a cab near the Indian Express Building.
Ravi K, on patrol duty from Vidhan Soudha Police Station, intervened. However, instead of defusing the situation, the accused tore his reflector jacket and assaulted him. Their actions prompted immediate police action and led to the disruption of official duties, according to the complaint.
The two men were subsequently taken to the police station, where they continued to behave inappropriately. They were later charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded to judicial custody, marking a cautionary start to the New Year, police reported.
